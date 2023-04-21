Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0025 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $41,234.63 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,494,562 coins. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00300056 USD and is down -45.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

