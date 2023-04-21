Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,103. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.