SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Trading 2.8% Higher

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 173,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 428,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

