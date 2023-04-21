Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Position Increased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $15,807,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 795,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,712,000 after buying an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

