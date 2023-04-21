Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.12

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.12 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 76,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.89. The stock has a market cap of £11.07 million, a P/E ratio of -145.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

