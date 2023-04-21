Scotiabank Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.31.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Performance

KEY stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$31.67. 253,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,808. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Keyera

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. Keyera had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9092559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.