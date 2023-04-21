Scotiabank Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a tender rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.73 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$575.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.97. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.74.

Insider Activity

About Copper Mountain Mining

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares in the company, valued at C$58,456,061.53. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.