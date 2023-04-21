Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 186,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

