Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.94.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

