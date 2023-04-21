Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.48 and its 200 day moving average is $188.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 318.12 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

