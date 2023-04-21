Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,014. The firm has a market cap of $254.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

