Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

