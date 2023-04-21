Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $197.06. 1,094,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,320,766. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

