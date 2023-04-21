Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New $22.25 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.46.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,698,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

