Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.46. 354,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $367.51. The company has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

