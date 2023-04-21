Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,908. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

