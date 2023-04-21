Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.08. 9,862,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,017,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

