Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Trading Up 9.6%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 1,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

About Securitas AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.