Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.29. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

