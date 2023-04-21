Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.90

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 118038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

