Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $417.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,338. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

