Sepio Capital LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after buying an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,196,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AGCO by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

