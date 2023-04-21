Sepio Capital LP Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. 101,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

