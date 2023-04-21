Sepio Capital LP Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $69.64. 183,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.