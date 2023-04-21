Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

