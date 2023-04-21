Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 49,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

