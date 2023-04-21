Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,582 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Proterra were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 87.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 6.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 91,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

Insider Activity at Proterra

In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,412 shares of company stock valued at $187,160 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of PTRA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 320,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.71.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.