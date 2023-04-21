Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

General Motors stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 2,640,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,701,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

