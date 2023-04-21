Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.97

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.97 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 33.15 ($0.41). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 1,421,367 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of £21.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.96.

About Serabi Gold

(Get Rating)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.