Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,712.04

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,712.04 ($33.56) and traded as high as GBX 2,912 ($36.04). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,893 ($35.80), with a volume of 411,692 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.59) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,986 ($36.95).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,829.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,713.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4,230.43, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.01), for a total transaction of £21,217.50 ($26,256.03). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

