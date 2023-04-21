SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,266 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Legend Biotech worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $31,194,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 96.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 437,505 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -0.08. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.