SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $59.09.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

