SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 6,259.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $10,015,120.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,490,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304 over the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

