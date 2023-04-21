SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $933.52.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About SGS

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.