Shattuck Labs’ (STTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,480,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 137,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 183,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

