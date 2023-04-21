Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.79). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.75), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.
Shore Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.50.
Shore Capital Group Company Profile
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
Featured Articles
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.