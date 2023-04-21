Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

Shares of LON EBQ opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.97. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.13 million, a P/E ratio of -701.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

