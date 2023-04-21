Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Decreases By 8.5%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

ACCO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 131,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.