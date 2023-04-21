Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Declines By 6.6%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,690. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 21.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $7,828,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

