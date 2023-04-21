Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Declines By 5.4%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 386,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.1 %

ASIX stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1,257.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 508,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth about $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

