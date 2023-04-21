Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Grows By 16.4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 15th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

