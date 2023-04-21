Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Decreases By 18.0%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 177,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also

