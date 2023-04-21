Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Declines By 10.1%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,869.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,869.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,905,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

