Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Declines By 10.1%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.71.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after buying an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
