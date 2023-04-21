Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Rises By 9.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,840,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 127,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,202,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,467,629. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,055,375 shares of company stock worth $167,474,565. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.