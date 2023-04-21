Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Grows By 11.9%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at American National Bankshares

In related news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 26,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 964.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American National Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMNB. StockNews.com lowered American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

