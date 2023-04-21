Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expands By 6.3%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.90. 628,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

