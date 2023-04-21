Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Declines By 10.5%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 940,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

