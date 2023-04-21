Short Interest in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Drops By 8.1%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 480,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 169,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

