Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rises By 6.0%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $122.26. 219,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 150.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

