Short Interest in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Declines By 6.0%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,992. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after buying an additional 2,155,885 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

